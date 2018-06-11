Mariners' James Paxton: Overcomes cramping in latest start

Paxton reportedly felt forearm cramping after the third inning of his Sunday start against the Rays, but he was checked out by trainers and deemed okay to continue, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Paxton went on to strike out 10 in another impressive performance, but the third and fourth innings were notably his trouble spots during the outing. Divish reports that Paxton was hesitant on some of his fourth-inning offerings as a result of the discomfort he was feeling, but he continued to work through it and ultimately realized he was back to normal. Given that he worked a full seven frames and held the Rays scoreless over his last three, there's no indication Paxton's next start is in any jeopardy.