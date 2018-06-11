Mariners' James Paxton: Overcomes cramping in latest start
Paxton reportedly felt forearm cramping after the third inning of his Sunday start against the Rays, but he was checked out by trainers and deemed okay to continue, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Paxton went on to strike out 10 in another impressive performance, but the third and fourth innings were notably his trouble spots during the outing. Divish reports that Paxton was hesitant on some of his fourth-inning offerings as a result of the discomfort he was feeling, but he continued to work through it and ultimately realized he was back to normal. Given that he worked a full seven frames and held the Rays scoreless over his last three, there's no indication Paxton's next start is in any jeopardy.
More News
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Strikes out 10 in win over Rays•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Allows one run en route to fifth win•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Strikes out five in no-decision•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Strikes out 11 in win Friday•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Dominant Saturday•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Recently dealt with food poisoning•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana