Paxton was scratched from his scheduled start in Monday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Paxton was expected to make his spring debut Monday, but he'll instead throw in a simulated game since he had to address a personal matter that would have conflicted with the Cactus League game. The left-hander is still expected to increase his pitch count in the sim game, so he remains on track to be ready for the start of the season. Ljay Newsome will get the start against the Diamondbacks in Paxton's stead.