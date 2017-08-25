Mariners' James Paxton: Plays catch Thursday

Paxton (pectoral) played catch Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

After being shut down for roughly two weeks, Paxton was recently cleared to pick up a baseball again. It sounds like he's a little behind Felix Hernandez (shoulder) in his rehab, but manager Scott Servais suggested both Paxton and Hernandez are about a week away from advancing to mound work. At this point, a mid-September return is looking like a best-case scenario.