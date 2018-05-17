Mariners' James Paxton: Recently dealt with food poisoning

Paxton recently dealt with food poisoning but is feeling much better according to manager Scott Servais, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The southpaw followed up his May 8th no-hitter versus the Blue Jays with a quality start against the Tigers last Sunday, so he's continued to roll along despite apparently dealing with the illness at some point. Manager Scott Servais confirmed the worst is behind Paxton, and that he's putting in his usual work ahead of a scheduled start against the Tigers on Friday.