Mariners' James Paxton: Records quality start

Paxton allowed three earned runs on six hits while walking none and striking out four across six innings Sunday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Paxton wasn't able to maintain the dominance he showed over his previous two starts, but the Tigers didn't hit him all that hard and relied on a string of singles in the third inning to do most of their damage. He did allow a solo home run in the fifth inning, but he hasn't had much of a problem with the long ball this season given his 1.01 HR/9. While this wasn't his best start, he has now put together four consecutive quality starts and has solidified himself as a reliable option in any format.