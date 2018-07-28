Mariners' James Paxton: Remains on track for Monday return

Paxton (back) feels good following Friday's bullpen session, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Paxton is still lined up to toe the rubber for Monday's tilt agains the Astros, although he may be on a pitch limit after not throwing for the past two weeks, per Johns. He's yet to suffer any setbacks following Friday's throwing session.

