Paxton agreed to a one-year, $8.5 million contract with the Mariners on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The 32-year-old could earn up to $10 million with incentives, and he'll make his way back to the Mariners after the team traded him to the Yankees following the 2018 season. Paxton struggled in 2020 with a 6.64 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB over 20.1 innings before going down with a forearm injury. The left-hander saw his fastball velocity drop three ticks to 92.2 MPH last season, but he reached 94 MPH while throwing for scouts this offseason as he hopes for a rebound campaign in 2021.