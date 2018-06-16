Mariners' James Paxton: Rocked by Red Sox

Paxton lasted just 2.1 innings in a no-decision against the Red Sox on Friday, giving up six runs (five earned) on six hits, striking out four and walking one before the Mariners rallied for a 7-6 victory over Boston.

The big left-hander has been performing like an ace this season, but he didn't have it in this contest, with most of the damage against him coming courtesy of a three-run homer he served up to Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Paxton is still having a great year, with a 3.44 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP and 115 strikeouts over 91.2 innings, so this should be considered a bump in the road for the time being. He'll look to right the ship in a tough matchup against the Yankees on the road next Thursday