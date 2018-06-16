Mariners' James Paxton: Rocked by Red Sox
Paxton lasted just 2.1 innings in a no-decision against the Red Sox on Friday, giving up six runs (five earned) on six hits, striking out four and walking one before the Mariners rallied for a 7-6 victory over Boston.
The big left-hander has been performing like an ace this season, but he didn't have it in this contest, with most of the damage against him coming courtesy of a three-run homer he served up to Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Paxton is still having a great year, with a 3.44 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP and 115 strikeouts over 91.2 innings, so this should be considered a bump in the road for the time being. He'll look to right the ship in a tough matchup against the Yankees on the road next Thursday
More News
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Overcomes cramping in latest start•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Strikes out 10 in win over Rays•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Allows one run en route to fifth win•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Strikes out five in no-decision•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Strikes out 11 in win Friday•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Dominant Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...