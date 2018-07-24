Mariners' James Paxton: Scratched from Tuesday's start

Paxton (back) has been scratched from Tuesday's start against the Giants, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

His bullpen session reportedly went well Saturday, so it's not clear exactly what happened between then and now. Roenis Elias will get the emergency start in his place. It's unclear when Paxton will return to the mound.

