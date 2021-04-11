Paxton will seek a second medical opinion on his left forearm strain Monday, the Associated Press reports.
The left-hander is still likely to undergo Tommy John surgery, but Paxton is clearly looking to explore all his options before taking that course of action. If he does ultimately undergo the procedure, Paxton is likely to be sidelined until at least the middle of the 2022 season.
