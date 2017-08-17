Play

Mariners' James Paxton: Seeing doctor again Friday

Paxton (pectoral) will be re-examined by team physician Dr. Ed Khalfayan on Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Paxton was diagnosed with a left pectoral strain after exiting last Thursday's start and was initially evaluated by Khalfayan on Tuesday. Friday's check-up will determine if the left-hander is cleared to start playing catch this weekend. For his part, Paxton continues relaying that he's feeling increasingly better, remarking Wednesday that he's "real close to getting on the throwing program."

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast