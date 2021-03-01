Paxton is scheduled to start Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
The veteran southpaw's work will undoubtedly be scrutinized this spring in his return to Seattle after a mixed bag of a two-year stay with the Yankees. After back and forearm injuries limited him to just five starts in 2020 following a 15-6 mark the prior season, Paxton spent most of the offseason rebuilding his strength and refining his mechanics. He now considers himself at full health and commented last week that he expects to build up to a five- or six-inning workload by the end of spring training.