Paxton will pitch in a second simulated game Tuesday, a day that would normally serve as his normal turn through the rotation, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Paxton has yet to make his spring debut, but the delay in him jumping into game action is unrelated to health. Rather, the left-hander has been looking to refine some secondary pitches, and Kramer adds the team is also opting to have him get his work in sim games for the moment "due to scheduling and logistics purposes."