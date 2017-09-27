Mariners' James Paxton: Settles for no-decision Tuesday
Paxton allowed three runs on six hits over 5.1 innings Tuesday while striking out five, but he didn't factor into the decision in a 6-3 win over the A's.
A four-run seventh inning by the Mariners took Paxton off the hook for his sixth loss of the year. The lefty is currently set to make one more start in the regular-season finale Sunday on the road against the Angels, but the team has been shutting down banged-up players like Felix Hernandez since they were eliminated from postseason contention, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they did the same with the oft-injured Paxton.
