Paxton, whose scheduled Wednesday spring start against the Cubs was rescheduled, pitched in a three-inning simulated game to catcher Tom Murphy instead and looked sharp, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The veteran left-hander's start was rescheduled at his own request, as Paxton wanted additional time to refine his secondary pitches and also create more consistent direction and timing in the downhill portion of his delivery. Paxton noted he's been specifically trying to get his "explosion toward the plate" right and felt that he was able to improve on it the more he pitched to Murphy, who he's also working on developing a rapport with as a battery mate. Paxton anticipates he'll likely be ready to make his Cactus League debut early next week, potentially Monday against the Indians.