Mariners' James Paxton: Slated to start Monday barring setback
Paxton (back) threw a bullpen session Friday without issue, so he'll be penciled into the rotation Monday against Houston, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
After Paxton was scratched from Tuesday's start due to back stiffness, he managed to cruise through a bullpen session. He should be ready to go for Monday's tilt, unless he suffers another setback.
