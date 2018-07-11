Mariners' James Paxton: Start bumped up to Thursday

Paxton will start Thursday against the Angels rather than Friday against the Rockies as originally scheduled, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The Mariners will shift things around with Felix Hernandez out with a back injury. Paxton will remain on normal rest, having last pitched Saturday. The shift is great news for Paxton owners, as he'll end up avoiding the hitters' paradise of Coors Field.

