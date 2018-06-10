Mariners' James Paxton: Strikes out 10 in win over Rays
Paxton (6-1) allowed three runs on five hits and no walks across seven innings for the win Sunday against the Rays. He struck out 10.
Paxton filled up the strike zone at a 73 percent clip while inducing 15 swinging strikes and getting seven groundball outs. Despite this dominance, he faltered in the third and fourth innings, when he allowed three combined runs on four hits. He settled down after that and cruised through the end of the seventh with his fourth double-digit strikeout game since Apr. 26. Paxton, sporting a 3.02 ERA and an 11.2 K/9, will pitch next weekend against the Red Sox.
More News
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Allows one run en route to fifth win•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Strikes out five in no-decision•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Strikes out 11 in win Friday•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Dominant Saturday•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Recently dealt with food poisoning•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Records quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...