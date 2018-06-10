Mariners' James Paxton: Strikes out 10 in win over Rays

Paxton (6-1) allowed three runs on five hits and no walks across seven innings for the win Sunday against the Rays. He struck out 10.

Paxton filled up the strike zone at a 73 percent clip while inducing 15 swinging strikes and getting seven groundball outs. Despite this dominance, he faltered in the third and fourth innings, when he allowed three combined runs on four hits. He settled down after that and cruised through the end of the seventh with his fourth double-digit strikeout game since Apr. 26. Paxton, sporting a 3.02 ERA and an 11.2 K/9, will pitch next weekend against the Red Sox.