Mariners' James Paxton: Strikes out 10

Paxton allowed two earned runs on five hits while walking three and striking out 10 across six innings Thursday against the Indians. He did not factor into the decision.

Paxton induced an impressive 16 swinging strikes and matched his season-best mark of 10 strikeouts. He remains among the best starting pitchers in the league at inducing strikeouts, with his K/9 up to 12.5 on the season. While his season long numbers aren't impressive on their face, they are inflated by two shaky outings. However, after Thursday's start he has four outings in which he has completed at least five innings without giving up more than two earned runs.