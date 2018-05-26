Mariners' James Paxton: Strikes out 11 in win Friday
Paxton (4-1) struck out 11 and walked zero in a win over the Twins on Friday, giving up one run on three hits in seven innings.
Paxton was very efficient Friday, throwing 72 of 103 pitches for strikes while not walking a batter for the second time in his last three starts. This was the fourth time this year that Paxton has recorded double-digit strikeouts in a game, and he now carries a superb 90:20 K:BB in 69.2 innings. The left-hander has thrown six straight quality starts, and is now holding opponents to a .187 batting average. His next start will be a matchup with the Rangers at home.
