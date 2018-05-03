Mariners' James Paxton: Strikes out 16 Athletics in no-decision

Paxton struck out 16 over seven shutout innings and allowed just five hits and a walk but was stuck with a no-decision Wednesday against the Athletics.

Seattle's bullpen couldn't make a two-run lead last across the game's final two frames, but Paxton was utterly brilliant. He induced 31 swinging strikes in 105 pitches, and he did almost all of that work with his fastball. Paxton threw 76 four-seamers of those 105 pitches and Athletics hitters whiffed at 25 of them -- just shy of one-in-three. When your fastball is that good, there's no need to change speeds. Paxton has now reached double digits in strikeouts three times this season, and his 17.0 K/9 is first in the majors among starters by a wide margin -- second place belongs to Gerrit Cole at 13.2.