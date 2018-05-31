Mariners' James Paxton: Strikes out five in no-decision
Paxton allowed two runs on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision Wednesday against Texas.
For the first time in seven starts, Paxton failed to complete the sixth inning, as he was so sloppy through the first five frames that the Mariners decided to cut his start off after 89 pitches. Rangers hitters were able to put his knuckle-curve and cutter in play for hits three times, which extended innings where he would usually lock down another strikeout. That said, if this is a relatively bad start for Paxton, the Mariners will be very happy with his presence atop their rotation. He'll get his next start Tuesday against another division foe in the Astros.
More News
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Strikes out 11 in win Friday•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Dominant Saturday•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Recently dealt with food poisoning•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Records quality start•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Throws no-hitter against Blue Jays•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Strikes out 16 Athletics in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart