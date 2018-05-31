Mariners' James Paxton: Strikes out five in no-decision

Paxton allowed two runs on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision Wednesday against Texas.

For the first time in seven starts, Paxton failed to complete the sixth inning, as he was so sloppy through the first five frames that the Mariners decided to cut his start off after 89 pitches. Rangers hitters were able to put his knuckle-curve and cutter in play for hits three times, which extended innings where he would usually lock down another strikeout. That said, if this is a relatively bad start for Paxton, the Mariners will be very happy with his presence atop their rotation. He'll get his next start Tuesday against another division foe in the Astros.