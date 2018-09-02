Mariners' James Paxton: Struggles with control in win

Paxton (11-5) allowed three earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out 10 across five innings to earn the win Saturday against the Athletics.

Paxton walked four batters for the third time this season, but three of the free passes came in the fifth inning. Considering it was his first start in nearly three weeks -- he was on the disabled list with a forearm injury -- it's possible that he was tiring as the game wore on, causing him to lose control of his pitches. Otherwise, the start was a success as Paxton generated an impressive 20 swinging strikes despite his fastball velocity being about one tick below his season average.