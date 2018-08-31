Mariners' James Paxton: Takes final step toward return
Paxton (forearm) played "aggressive catch" on flat ground Thursday and proclaimed himself fully ready for activation from the disabled list, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander has reportedly been on track for a return, and Thursday's development further supports that notion. Paxton is due to start Saturday's game against the Athletics, an outing into which he'll take a 3.68 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 139.1 innings.
