Mariners' James Paxton: Takes loss despite strong showing

Paxton (9-5) allowed three runs on eight hits -- including a home run -- over seven innings in a loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. He struck out seven and issued one walk.

The lefty was good once again in his second start back from the DL, inducing 17 swinging strikes on 105 pitches, but the Mariners offense couldn't get anything going against Marco Estrada and company and thus Paxton was stuck with the loss. Paxton is always going to carry injury risk, but he has put to rest any lingering questions about his current status with his recent performance. He lines up to face the Astros in Houston next week.