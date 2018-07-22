Mariners' James Paxton: Throws 40-pitch bullpen session

Paxton (back) got through a 40-pitch bullpen session Saturday without setbacks and remains on target to start Tuesday against the Giants, David Gottlieb of MLB.com reports. "It felt good, everything all good," Paxton said. "I got up to 40 pitches in the bullpen, let some rip, no problems. Was able to get through my pitches, finish them off, so it was definitely good."

This was one of the final hurdles for the southpaw to clear prior to his expected Tuesday activation. Paxton reported a complete absence of any pain or discomfort, lending credence to the notion that he's ready to return to the mound after what would be a 12-day stint on the disabled list. Final confirmation on Paxton's readiness figures to come in the earlier part of the day Tuesday.