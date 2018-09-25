Mariners' James Paxton: Throws 71 pitches
Paxton allowed two earned runs on three hits and no walks while striking out five across four innings Monday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.
The Mariners made it clear that Paxton would be on a pitch count prior to the game and followed through by limiting him to 71 pitches. He hadn't pitched since Sept. 7 due to the flu and pneumonia, but should make one final start in the team's weekend series against the Rangers. Paxton has not lived up to his lofty standards since the All-Star break, posting a 4.37 ERA across seven starts.
More News
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Will be on pitch count Monday•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Confirmed for Monday's start•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Feels 'ready to go' after bullpen•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Could start Monday•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Bullpen slated for Friday•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Not listed among weekend's starters•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...