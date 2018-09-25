Mariners' James Paxton: Throws 71 pitches

Paxton allowed two earned runs on three hits and no walks while striking out five across four innings Monday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

The Mariners made it clear that Paxton would be on a pitch count prior to the game and followed through by limiting him to 71 pitches. He hadn't pitched since Sept. 7 due to the flu and pneumonia, but should make one final start in the team's weekend series against the Rangers. Paxton has not lived up to his lofty standards since the All-Star break, posting a 4.37 ERA across seven starts.