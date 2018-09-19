Mariners' James Paxton: Throws bullpen session

Paxton (illness) threw a lengthy bullpen session at Minute Maid Park prior to Tuesday's game against the Astros, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander continues to progress from his bout with pneumonia, with the robust workload he put in Tuesday certainly a good sign. Paxton remains on track to potentially rejoin the starting rotation this coming weekend in Arlington against the Rangers.

