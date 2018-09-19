Mariners' James Paxton: Throws bullpen session
Paxton (illness) threw a lengthy bullpen session at Minute Maid Park prior to Tuesday's game against the Astros, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander continues to progress from his bout with pneumonia, with the robust workload he put in Tuesday certainly a good sign. Paxton remains on track to potentially rejoin the starting rotation this coming weekend in Arlington against the Rangers.
More News
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Back with Mariners•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Targeting return next weekend•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Exact return date still unclear•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Could return shortly•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Dealing with pneumonia•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Will miss next start with illness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....