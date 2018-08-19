Mariners' James Paxton: Throws long toss Sunday

Paxton (forearm) threw long toss from about 70-to-75 feet Sunday, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Mariners skipper Scott Servais said Paxton's first throwing activity since hitting the disabled list last week went according to plan, but the team will wait another day or two before projecting a timetable for the left-hander's return. For what it's worth, Paxton noted that he still experienced some swelling his forearm after the session and estimated that he went at about 60 percent effort, according to TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. The Mariners could clear Paxton to resume mound work soon, though it doesn't appear especially promising that he'll be ready to return from the DL at any point during the upcoming week.

