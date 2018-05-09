Mariners' James Paxton: Throws no-hitter against Blue Jays

Paxton (2-1) walked through and struck out seven while holding the Blue Jays hitless in 5-0 complete-game shutout win Tuesday.

Paxton was both dominant and efficient while throwing the second complete game no-hitter of the season. He needed only 99 pitches -- generating 15 swinging strikes in the process -- to complete the effort, and was also helped by several key defensive plays from the likes of Dee Gordon, Ben Gamel and Kyle Seager. He has now thrown 16 shutout outings across his last two starts and is second in the American League with 67 strikeouts on the season.