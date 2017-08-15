Mariners' James Paxton: To be reevaluated Tuesday
Paxton (pectoral) will see a doctor Tuesday to determine the next steps in his rehab, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Paxton hasn't thrown since his injury, so even in the best case scenario, it's remains unlikely that he will return in August. He has said, however, that his pectoral muscle is feeling good, so hopefully he will be able to begin throwing immediately and can embark on a rehab assignment within a week.
More News
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Likely out at least three weeks•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Diagnosed with left pectoral strain•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Exits with apparent injury Thursday•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Wins seventh straight start•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Holds Mets scoreless for sixth consecutive win•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Earns 10th win in impressive fashion•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...