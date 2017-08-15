Mariners' James Paxton: To be reevaluated Tuesday

Paxton (pectoral) will see a doctor Tuesday to determine the next steps in his rehab, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Paxton hasn't thrown since his injury, so even in the best case scenario, it's remains unlikely that he will return in August. He has said, however, that his pectoral muscle is feeling good, so hopefully he will be able to begin throwing immediately and can embark on a rehab assignment within a week.