Mariners manager Scott Servais confirmed Tuesday that Paxton (forearm) will require season-ending Tommy John surgery, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
This was the expected outcome for Paxton after he was recommended to undergo surgery during his first evaluation before he opted to get a second opinion on the matter. With the lefty now on track to have the elbow procedure in the near future, he'll likely be sidelined through at least the middle of the 2022 season. Set to turn 33 in November and with a number of previous injuries on his medical record, Paxton may have difficulty landing anything more than a minor-league deal if he opts to continue playing heading into 2022.
More News
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Second opinion coming Monday•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Tommy John surgery recommended•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Getting second opinion•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Lands on 10-day IL•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Headed for MRI•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Leaves with elbow discomfort•