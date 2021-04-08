Paxton (forearm) will likely require Tommy John surgery, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Paxton suffered a left forearm strain Tuesday and had an MRI on Wednesday. After receiving a pair of opinions on the results of his MRI, Tommy John surgery has been recommended for the southpaw. If Paxton ultimately undergoes the procedure, he'd miss the remainder of the 2021 season. The left-hander is slated to become a free agent during the offseason and would likely miss the start of the 2022 campaign if he decides to continue his career.
