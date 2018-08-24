Mariners' James Paxton: Tosses bullpen Friday

Paxton (forearm) completed a bullpen session Friday, Jake Rill reports.

Paxton has been on the disabled list since Aug. 15 due to a left forearm contusion, and he managed to throw his first bullpen session since suffering the injury. He'll likely return from the shelf sometime during Seattle's road trip against Oakland beginning Aug. 30, as manager Scott Servais doesn't want Paxton to have to see any at-bats.

