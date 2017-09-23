Mariners' James Paxton: Velocity increasing
Paxton, who threw 73 pitches in Thursday's start against the Rangers, saw his fastball reach as high as 98.4 mph during the outing, Josh Horton of MLB.com reports. "It just felt like when I needed something, I could go get it, velocity-wise," Paxton said. "The velocity was better, and I was executing pitches in better locations as a whole."
The figure is impressive in and of itself, but also represents a very encouraging improvement over what Paxton was able to muster in his first start back from a disabled list stint due to a pectoral injury. The southpaw had only hit the low 90s with his fastball in that appearance, but he managed to average 94.7 mph Thursday. He's poised to potentially make two more starts before season's end, with the first slated to come against the Athletics next Tuesday.
More News
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Fires just 3.2 frames in loss•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Could see three more starts before season's end•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Struggles in return to rotation•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Activated from disabled list•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Puts in final tune-up before Friday start•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Slated for Friday start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...