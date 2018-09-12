Mariners' James Paxton: Will miss next start with illness

Paxton has a virus and will not travel with the Mariners to Los Angeles over the weekend, where he had been scheduled to start Friday against the Angels, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

It's unclear if Paxton will simply have his start pushed back a few days or if he'll miss a full turn in the rotation. The Mariners will most likely go with a bullpen day in his absence.

