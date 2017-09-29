Mariners' James Paxton: Will start Sunday
Paxton will start Sunday's season finale against the Angels, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
The Mariners debated shutting Paxton down for the season after his last start Tuesday, but he wanted to take the ball one more time before the 2017 campaign came to a close, and manager Scott Servais ultimately decided to grant his wish. Paxton has faced the Angels three times this season and is 1-0 with a 2.50 ERA, 15:8 K:BB, and .190 BAA.
