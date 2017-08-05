Mariners' James Paxton: Wins seventh straight start

Paxton (12-3) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts over six innings in a win Friday over the Royals.

Paxton has now rattled off seven straight wins and has struck out at least seven batters in each of his last six starts. The win pushed the Mariners back over .500 as Paxton is trying to put this team on his back and make them contenders singlehandedly. His ERA is down to 2.70, and Paxton is more and more looking like the ace of this Seattle staff.