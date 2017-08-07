Pazos (3-3) fired a scoreless inning in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Royals in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

Pazos breezed through his one frame, needing just five pitches to get three outs. The 26-year-old has put together a pair of strong outings to open August and has already lowered his ERA from 4.12 to 3.89 during that stretch.

