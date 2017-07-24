Mariners' James Pazos: Blows lead in Sunday's loss
Pazos (2-3) allowed three earned runs on two hits and two walks over one-third of an inning in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Yankees.
Asked to preserve a 4-3 lead entering the sixth, Pazos came up considerably short. The southpaw was done in by an RBI single from Brett Gardner and a two-run double by Clint Frazier, leading to Pazos being charged with his third blown save of the season as well. The 26-year-old lefty has surrendered six runs (five earned) over the two innings encompassing his last four outings, which qualifies as his most difficult stretch of the season. As a left-hander, Pazos figures to continue seeing plenty of work despite the recent struggles, and his impressive strikeout upside (44 whiffs in 37.1 innings) still affords him some fantasy relevance in AL-only and deep formats.
