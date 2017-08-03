Mariners' James Pazos: Bounces back with encouraging outing
Pazos fired 1.1 scoreless innings in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts.
The beleaguered reliever has run into some tough sledding as of late, so Wednesday's outing was a welcome sight. The 26-year-old got four outs on a relatively efficient 19 pitches, leading to only his second scoreless effort of at least one inning in his last eight appearances overall. Pazos coaxed his ERA back under 4.00 (3.98) with the solid performance, while notching multiple strikeouts for the second time in his last three trips to the mound.
More News
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Surrenders earned run in ninth•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Looking to reincorporate slider•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Blows lead in Sunday's loss•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Dominant one-inning outing Saturday•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Saddled with loss Wednesday•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Bounces back in Wednesday outing•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...