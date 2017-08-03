Pazos fired 1.1 scoreless innings in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts.

The beleaguered reliever has run into some tough sledding as of late, so Wednesday's outing was a welcome sight. The 26-year-old got four outs on a relatively efficient 19 pitches, leading to only his second scoreless effort of at least one inning in his last eight appearances overall. Pazos coaxed his ERA back under 4.00 (3.98) with the solid performance, while notching multiple strikeouts for the second time in his last three trips to the mound.