Pazos, who fired a scoreless eighth inning in which he allowed a hit and a walk in a loss to the Red Sox on Thursday, now has a 1.13 ERA over the eight innings covering his last 12 appearances.

The 27-year-old southpaw has pitched to some contact (10 hits) during that span, but he's been able to limit the damage to just one earned run. Pazos currently sports a career-best 1.48 ERA and 0.99 WHIP, with both numbers representing significant improvements over last season's respective 3.86 and 1.40 figures. The considerably sharper location Pazos has demonstrated has been one of the more notable aspects of his 2018 body of work thus far, as he's lowered his BB/9 from last season's bloated 4.02 to a minuscule 0.74 over 24.1 frames.