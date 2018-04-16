Pazos fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in a 2-1 loss to the Athletics on Sunday. He also hit a batter.

One pitch was all it took for Pazos to dispose of Bruce Maxwell on an inning-ending double play in the seventh, escaping a two-on, one-out jam he inherited from starter Felix Hernandez. However, he promptly plunked Matt Joyce to open the eighth and then gave way to Chasen Bradford, resulting in his shortest outing over his first four appearances. Control issues have been an albatross for the hard-throwing southpaw during his young career, but he's encouragingly issued just one free pass across an admittedly modest sample of 3.2 innings thus far this season.