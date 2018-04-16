Mariners' James Pazos: Efficient in Sunday's appearance
Pazos fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in a 2-1 loss to the Athletics on Sunday. He also hit a batter.
One pitch was all it took for Pazos to dispose of Bruce Maxwell on an inning-ending double play in the seventh, escaping a two-on, one-out jam he inherited from starter Felix Hernandez. However, he promptly plunked Matt Joyce to open the eighth and then gave way to Chasen Bradford, resulting in his shortest outing over his first four appearances. Control issues have been an albatross for the hard-throwing southpaw during his young career, but he's encouragingly issued just one free pass across an admittedly modest sample of 3.2 innings thus far this season.
More News
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Sees ninth-inning work in blowout win•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Fifth hold of spring Wednesday•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Grabs ninth hold in win•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Touched up for run Tuesday•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Another solid effort Sunday•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Bounces back with encouraging outing•
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...