Mariners' James Pazos: Fifth hold of spring Wednesday
Pazos notched his fifth hold of spring in Wednesday's 7-4 Cactus League win over the Brewers, allowing one hit and recording two strikeouts over 1.1 scoreless innings.
He exhibited plenty of both strikeout upside and control issues during his 59-appearance stint in 2017, and nothing's really changed over his 9.2 spring innings. Pazos is likely to see plenty of work again in 2018 as one of the few projected lefty bullpen options for manager Scott Servais, and his already-solid fantasy value would likely see a nice bump if he can put some kind of dent in last season's bloated 4.02 BB/9.
