Pazos notched his first hold in a win over the White Sox on Wednesday, firing a scoreless seventh inning and recording a strikeout.

Pazos' increasingly improving control continues to be a pleasant surprise, as he's issued just one free pass over nine innings this season. The 26-year-old southpaw has five straight scoreless efforts as well, whittling his ERA from 9.00 to 2.00 in the process.