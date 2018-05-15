Mariners' James Pazos: Grabs first win of season Monday
Pazos (1-0) fired a scoreless seventh inning in a win over the Twins on Monday, allowing one hit.
Pazos lowered his ERA to 1.17 with his 12th consecutive scoreless appearance. The 27-year-old southpaw has vastly improved his control over last season, lowering his BB/9 from 4.0 to a minuscule 0.6 over his first 15.1 innings. He's also impressively upped his strand rate from 76.5 percent to 90 percent while nearly slicing his WHIP in half from 1.40 to 0.72.
