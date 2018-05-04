Pazos notched his third hold in a win over the Athletics on Thursday, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

The hard-throwing lefty has all three of his holds in the last four appearances. Pazos has allowed just one hit over the 3.1 innings encompassing those outings while compiling a 4:0 K:BB. The 26-year-old sports a sparkling 1.59 ERA and 0.79 WHIP overall in across 10 appearances, marked improvements over his respective 3.86 and 1.40 figures in those categories in 2017.

