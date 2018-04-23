Pazos fired 2.2 scoreless innings in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday, allowing a hit while recording two strikeouts.

Pazos gave manager Scott Servais some valuable innings after the debuting Erasmo Ramirez couldn't make it out of the fifth inning. After allowing an earned run in each of his first two trips to the mound this season, Pazos has settled in and generated six scoreless innings over his subsequent four appearances. Just as encouraging, after generating a 4.0 BB/9 in 59 appearances last season, the hard-throwing southpaw hasn't allowed a walk in five straight outings.