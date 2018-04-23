Mariners' James Pazos: Impressive in long relief Sunday
Pazos fired 2.2 scoreless innings in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday, allowing a hit while recording two strikeouts.
Pazos gave manager Scott Servais some valuable innings after the debuting Erasmo Ramirez couldn't make it out of the fifth inning. After allowing an earned run in each of his first two trips to the mound this season, Pazos has settled in and generated six scoreless innings over his subsequent four appearances. Just as encouraging, after generating a 4.0 BB/9 in 59 appearances last season, the hard-throwing southpaw hasn't allowed a walk in five straight outings.
More News
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Efficient in Sunday's appearance•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Sees ninth-inning work in blowout win•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Fifth hold of spring Wednesday•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Grabs ninth hold in win•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Touched up for run Tuesday•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Another solid effort Sunday•
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...