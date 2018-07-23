Mariners' James Pazos: Increasingly reliable source of holds
Pazos earned his 16th hold in a win over the White Sox on Sunday with a scoreless one-third of an inning. He's now earned six holds and one victory over his last nine appearances.
The one stumble for Pazos during that stretch was a big one, as he allowed three earned runs over two-thirds of an inning to the Rockies in Coors Field on July 13. He hasn't given up any runs otherwise in that span, helping lead to an impressive .185 BAA and .199 wOBA allowed over 7.1 innings. It's the latest example of the improvement Pazos has demonstrated this season, a campaign in which his ERA (2.43), WHIP (1.02), holds (16) and BB/9 (1.35) are all at career-best levels.
