Mariners' James Pazos: Keeps rolling in Thursday's appearance
Pazos fired a perfect eighth inning in a win over the Blue Jays on Thursday, recording a strikeout.
The hard-throwing lefty walked into a no-out, bases-loaded situation in the eighth and limited the damage to one run by retiring Yangervis Solarte on a double play and mowing down Teoscar Hernandez on a swinging strikeout. Pazos needed only nine pitches to snuff out the threat, lowering his ERA and WHIP to 1.35 and 0.75, respectively. The 27-year-old's scoreless streak is at 10 appearances, and he now boasts a sparkling 15:1 K:BB over his 13.1 innings.
